City of Little Rock awarded nearly $2 million in federal grants for COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – The City of Little Rock has been awarded nearly $2 million in federal grants to assist with the City’s COVID-19 crisis response.

The Emergency Management Division has been awarded $786,845 from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program. The City Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs has been awarded $960,265 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. CESF allowable projects include, but are not limited to:

* Overtime

* Equipment (including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment)

* Hiring

* Supplies (such as gloves, masks, sanitizer)

* Training

* Travel expenses

* Addressing medical needs of inmates

In CARES Act funding, which comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the City will receive $879,049 for the Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG) and $81,216 for the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program.

CDBG allowable projects include, but are not limited to:

* Rehabilitate a community facility to establish an infectious disease treatment clinic.

* Acquire, and quickly rehabilitate (if necessary) a motel or hotel building to expand capacity of hospitals to accommodate isolation of patients during recovery.

* Provide grants or loans to support new businesses or business expansion to create jobs and manufacture medical supplies necessary to respond to infectious disease

* Carry out job training to expand the pool of health care workers and technicians that are available to treat disease within a community.

* Provide testing, diagnosis or other services at a fixed or mobile location.

* Deliver meals on wheels to quarantined individuals or individuals that need to maintain social distancing due to medical vulnerabilities.

* Provide equipment, supplies, and materials necessary to carry-out a public service.

HOPWA funding may be used to help eligible households access essential services and supplies such as:

* Food, water, medications, medical care, and information;

* Educating assisted households on ways to reduce the risk of getting sick or spreading infectious diseases such as COVID-19 to others;

* Transportation services (including costs for privately owned vehicle transportation when needed, to access medical care, supplies, and food or to commute to places of employment);

* Nutrition services (in the form of food banks, groceries, and meal deliveries);

* Providing lodging at hotels, motels, or other locations to quarantine;

* Providing short-term rent, mortgage, and utility (STRMU) assistance payments to prevent homelessness of a tenant or mortgagor of a dwelling for a period of up to 24 months.



Residents are encouraged to “Stay In and Tell a Friend” to practice social distancing. They can also visit LittleRock.gov/covid19 to gain further insight about how to best to protect themselves and their loved ones.?