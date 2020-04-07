City of Little Rock updates distribution locations for meals during COVID-19 school closure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – In response to the COVID-19 school closures, the City of Little Rock and local organizations have implemented a plan to provide meals for students, many of whom regularly receive their only weekday meals at school.

Through Sunday, April 5, more than 105,000 meals have been distributed to students, families, and others in need.

Organizations partnering in this effort are the City of Little Rock, Clinton Foundation, World Central Kitchen, Little Rock School District, Pulaski County Special School District, Central Arkansas Library System, and Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

Members of the community can get involved and support the effort by signing up to volunteer at littlerock.gov/volunteer or by making a contribution at wck.org/littlerock.

Those in need of transportation may use Rock Region Metro’s to reach many of the distribution locations. Youth ages 12-18 may ride for free from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youth 11 and under are required to travel with a guardian. More information is available at rrmetro.org.

Below are the locations where meals may be picked up for the week of April 6 – 12, 2020. An online map can be found by clicking here.

Those picking up meals at any of the following locations should collect their meal(s) and take it with them to consume off-site. Everyone is requested to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before picking up meals and to maintain a safe social distance of at least six feet between other people.

Monday through Friday

Lunch and Next Day Breakfast

Lunch and next day breakfast meals are available for any student age 18 and under. This operation is an equal opportunity provider.

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Booker Arts Magnet School located at 2016 Barber St.

Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd.

Dee Brown Library located at 6325 Baseline Dr.

King Elementary School located at 905 MLK Dr.

McClellan High School located at 9417 Geyer Springs Rd.

McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd.

Romine Elementary School located at 3400 Romine Rd.

Stephens Elementary School located at 3700 W. 18th St.

Terry Elementary School located at 10800 Mara Lynn Rd.

Wakefield Elementary School located at 75 Westminister Dr.

Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St.

12:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Cato Elementary School located at 9906 Jacksonville-Cato Rd, Sherwood College Station Elementary School located at 4710 Frazier Pike Harris Elementary School located at 4424 Hwy. 161, North Little Rock Lawson Elementary School located at 19901 Lawson Rd.

Oak Grove Elementary School located at 5703 Oak Grove Rd., North Little Rock

Dinner

5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Booker Arts Magnet School located at 2016 Barber St.

Capitol Hill Apartments located at 15501 Capitol Hill Blvd.

Chapel Ridge Apartments located at 9400 Stagecoach Rd.

Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd.

College Station Elementary School located at 4710 Frazier Pike Consulate of Mexico located at 3500 S. University Ave.

Dee Brown Library located at 6325 Baseline Dr.

Higgins Switch Community Center located at 3523 Slinker Rd.

King Elementary School located at 905 MLK Dr.

McClellan High School located at 9417 Geyer Springs Rd.

McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd.

Romine Elementary School located at 3400 Romine Rd.

Stephens Elementary School located at 3700 W. 18th St.

Sweet Home Community Center located at 7000 Hwy. 365 Terry Elementary School located at 10800 Mara Lynn Rd.

Wakefield Elementary School located at 75 Westminister Dr.

West Eagle Hill / Eagle Nest Apartments located at 33 Falcon Ct.

Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St.

Wrightsville Community Center located at 13024 Hwy. 365

Saturday and Sunday

Lunch

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd.

Dee Brown Library located at 6325 Baseline Dr.

McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd.

Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St.