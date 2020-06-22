City of Little Rock updates distribution locations for meals during COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – The COVID-19 meals program is providing nutritious food to people impacted by the pandemic across Pulaski County. To date, hundreds of thousands of meals have been distributed to students, families, seniors and other vulnerable populations.

An online map showing all distribution sites along with the days and times meals are available can be found at littlerock.gov/covid19. Below are the locations where meals may be picked up for the week of June 22-28, 2020.

Organizations partnering in this effort include Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Arkansas Foodbank, the Be Mighty campaign, Central Arkansas Library System, City of Little Rock, Clinton Foundation, Club Eco Kids, ECO Kids, EngageAR, Equal Heart, Fab 44, FEED First USA, Go Fresh, Little Rock School District, Pulaski County Special School District, Our House and World Central Kitchen.

Members of the community can get involved and support the effort by signing up to volunteer at wjcf.co/mealvolunteer.

Those in need of transportation may use Rock Region Metro to reach many of the distribution locations. Find more information online at rrmetro.org.

To protect health and safety during meal distribution, everyone is requested to wear a mask or face covering, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer and maintain a safe social distance of at least six feet between other people. Meals are grab-and-go to limit contact and congregating.

Monday through Friday

Lunch and Next Day Breakfast

Lunch and next day breakfast meals are available for any student age 18 and under. This operation is an equal opportunity provider.

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Booker Arts Magnet School located at 2016 Barber St., Little Rock Brady Elementary School located at 7915 W. Markham St., Little Rock Chapel Ridge Apartments located at 9400 Stagecoach Rd., Little Rock Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd., Little Rock Clinton Children’s Library and Learning Center located at 4800 W. 10th St., Little Rock Cloverdale Middle School located at 6300 Hinkson Rd., Little Rock Dee Brown Library located at 6325 Baseline Dr., Little Rock Fletcher Library located at 823 N Buchanan St., Little Rock King Elementary School located at 905 MLK Dr., Little Rock Main Library located at 100 S. Rock St., Little Rock McDermott Elementary School located at 1200 Reservoir Rd., Little Rock McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd., Little Rock Nixon Library located at 703 W Main St., Jacksonville Pulaski Heights Middle School located at 401 N. Pine St., Little Rock Romine Elementary School located at 3400 Romine Rd., Little Rock Rooker Library located at 11 Otter Creek Ct., Little Rock Sanders Library located at 10200 Johnson Dr., Sherwood Stephens Elementary School located at 3700 W. 18th St., Little Rock Terry Elementary School located at 10800 Mara Lynn Rd., Little Rock Terry Library located at 2015 Napa Valley Dr., Little Rock Wakefield Elementary School located at 75 Westminister Dr., Little Rock Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St., Little Rock

Various times

Fab 44 located at 1200 Lewis St., Little Rock meals available from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Fab 44 located at 4200 John Barrow Rd., Little Rock Lunch available from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Dinner available from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Fab 44 located at 1700 E. 4th St., Little Rock Lunch available from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Dinner available from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

FEED First USA located at 6124 Baseline Rd., Little Rock meals available from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Spanish Jon located at 5001 W. 65th St., Little Rock meals available from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Whispering Hills located at 11500 Chicot Rd., Little Rock meals available from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Colonial Parc located at 5813 Baseline Rd., Little Rock meals available from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Villa De Cancun Apartments located at 5300 Baseline Rd., Little Rock meals available from 11:40 to 12:15 p.m.

Southern Pines Mobile Homes located at 9500 S. Heights Rd., Little Rock meals available from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m.

Residence at Wakefield Apartments located at 6600 Lancaster Rd., Little Rock meals available from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Spanish Willow located at 7510 Geyer Springs Rd., Little Rock meals available from 11:40 to 12:15 p.m.

Autumn Parc Apartments located at 43 Warren Dr., Little Rock meals available from 11:40 to 12:15 p.m.

Multi-Day Meal Distribution

Monday (3-days) and Thursday (2-days)

12:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Multi-day meals are available for any student age 18 and under. This operation is an equal opportunity provider.

Amboy Elementary School located at 101 Auburn Dr., North Little Rock Billy Mitchell Boys & Girls Club located at 3107 W. Capitol, Little Rock Boone Park Elementary School located at 1400 Crutcher St., North Little Rock Cato Elementary School located at 9906 Jacksonville-Cato Rd, Sherwood Clinton Elementary School located at 142 Hollywood Ave., Sherwood Club ECO Kids located at 6014 Forbing Rd., Little Rock College Station Elementary School located at 4710 Frazier Pike, Little Rock Crestwood Elementary School located at 1901 Crestwood Rd., North Little Rock Dixie CDC located at 914 H St., North Little Rock Glenview Elementary School located at 4901 E. 19th St., North Little Rock Hamilton Boys & Girls Club located at 600 N. Palm St., North Little Rock Harris Elementary School located at 4424 Hwy. 161, North Little Rock Indian Hills Elementary School located at 6800 Indian Hills, North Little Rock Martin Street Youth Center located at 201 West Martin St., Jacksonville Lakewood Elementary School located at 1800 Fairway Ave., North Little Rock Lawson Elementary School located at 19901 Lawson Rd., Little Rock Meadow Park Elementary School located at 801 E. Bethany Rd., North Little Rock North Little Rock High School located at 201 W. 22nd St., North Little Rock Oakbrooke Elementary School located at 2200 Thornhill Dr., Sherwood Penick Boys & Girls Club located at 1201 Leisure Pl., Little Rock Ridge Road Elementary School located at 4607 Ridge Rd., North Little Rock Seventh Street Elementary School located at 1200 Bishop Lindsey Dr., North Little Rock Thrasher Boys & Girls Club located at 3301 South State St., Little Rock Whetstone Boys & Girls Club located at 46 Harrow Dr., Little Rock

Monday through Friday

Dinner

5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Dinner meals are available to anyone in need.

Booker Arts Magnet School located at 2016 Barber St., Little Rock Chapel Ridge Apartments located at 9400 Stagecoach Rd., Little Rock Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd., Little Rock College Station Elementary School located at 4710 Frazier Pike, Little Rock Dee Brown Library located at 6325 Baseline Dr., Little Rock Higgins Switch Community Center located at 3523 Slinker Rd., Pulaski King Elementary School located at 905 MLK Dr., Little Rock McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd., Little Rock Nixon Library located at 703 W Main St., Jacksonville Romine Elementary School located at 3400 Romine Rd., Little Rock Stephens Elementary School located at 3700 W. 18th St., Little Rock Sweet Home Community Center located at 7000 Hwy. 365, Sweet Home Terry Elementary School located at 10800 Mara Lynn Rd., Little Rock Terry Library located at 2015 Napa Valley Dr., Little Rock Wakefield Elementary School located at 75 Westminister Dr., Little Rock Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St., Little Rock Wrightsville Community Center located at 13024 Hwy. 365, Wrightsville

Saturday

Lunch

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd., Little Rock Children’s Library and Learning Center located at 4800 W. 10th St., Little Rock Dee Brown Library located at 6325 Baseline Dr., Little Rock (multi-day meal distribution site) Fletcher Library located at 823 N Buchanan St., Little Rock Main Library located at 100 S. Rock St., Little Rock McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd., Little Rock Nixon Library located at 703 W Main St, Jacksonville Rooker Library located at 11 Otter Creek Ct., Little Rock Sanders Library located at 10200 Johnson Dr., Sherwood Terry Library located at 2015 Napa Valley Dr., Little Rock Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St., Little Rock

Sunday

Lunch

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd., Little Rock Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St., Little Rock

About the City of Little Rock’s Response to COVID-19 Residents may visit LittleRock.gov/covid19 for all information about the City’s efforts related to COVID-19, including the newly created Small Business Emergency Assistance Program. Volunteers are needed to assist with the grab-and-go feeding efforts for vulnerable populations, including students and seniors. Sign up at LittleRock.gov/volunteer. The Little Rock Cares Emergency Relief Fund benefits the grab-and-go feeding effort and the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE). Donations of PPE are also accepted. Donate here or visit LittleRock.gov/covid19​ and click on the Little Rock Cares Emergency Relief Fund button.