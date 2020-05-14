City of North Little Rock to reopen pavilions and clubhouses

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- Based on current CDC and Health Department recommendations and directives as of May 12, 2020, the pavilions in Burns Park, clubhouses, and the gym at the Community Center on Willow Street are opening with certain limitations.

Pavilions in Burns Park

Open for reservations beginning May 19, 2020.

Maximum capacity is 50 persons per pavilion.

Only 1 rental per day per pavilion

Rental periods available:

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. OR

10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. (all day)

The pavilion will be cleaned prior to rental by park staff. The renter cannot enter pavilion before 9:30 to set up. If so, they will be asked to leave if cleaning has not been completed. Renter will be responsible for ensuring social distancing. Bathrooms near the rented pavilions will be open during the rental period and cleaned approximately every 30 minutes. Renter will be informed at the time of rental which bathroom will be available.

An additional $20 fee will be accessed per rental to cover additional cleaning. This fee is not refundable. Any rental already paid prior to this time will be grandfathered in and not required to pay the additional $20 cleaning fee.

Club Houses

Club houses are open for reservations beginning May 19, 2020.

Capacity is 50 persons or fewer. (Based on square footage of 40 sq ft per person)

Hospitality House: 52 (50)

Idlewild: 15

River House 46

Heritage Room: 47

Stone Links: 57 (50)

Only 1 rental per day per club house. Rental periods available:

Hospitality House, Heritage Room, River House

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., OR

6 p.m. – 11:59 p.m., Or

10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (all day)

Idlewild

9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Stone Links

10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Club House will be cleaned prior to rental by Park staff. Renter cannot enter Club House before rental time begins to set up. If so, they will be asked to leave. Renter is responsible for ensuring social distancing. An additional $20 fee will be accessed per rental to cover additional cleaning. Additional cleaning fee of $20 is not refundable. Any rental already paid prior to this time will be grand-fathered in and not required to pat the additional $20 fee.

Keys

Pick up – the renter will call when arriving at the administration offices and Parks will bring them the key, have them sign any necessary paperwork needed, and collect any fees due.

Drop off – Renter will call when arriving at the Parks administration offices and will be instructed to leave the key in an envelope on which they will write their name and clubhouse they rented.