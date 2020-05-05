Community holds virtual 5K for man battling ALS and multiple sclerosis

CONWAY, Ark.- A Faulkner County community is rallying around a man who is battling for his life, and because of COVID-19, they are all doing it virtually.

“Some that don’t even know us say, ‘We are praying for your family,” says Bailey Smith, Greg Smith’s daughter.

Support and each other is what Bailey Smith and her family are holding on to right now.

“It has been a life-changing time for our family,” Bailey Smith says.

Less than a year ago, Bailey’s dad, Greg, was diagnosed with ALS, on top of multiple sclerosis that he has been battling for years.

“Everyone has been quarantined for 8 weeks, 7 weeks, but when you live with ALS, you are quarantined in your own body, you can’t move anything. You are trapped,” says Bailey Smith.

So friends in Conway came together to plan a 5K to raise money and awareness, but COVID-19 threw in an unexpected hurdle for the race set for May 31.

Trey Connel and his family found a way around it.

“It’s allowed us to have this ongoing experience that Greg can have for weeks and months as people run for him each day,” says Connell.

It’s a simple as running the distance and posting to this Facebook page with a message to Greg.

“I think it’s been a great blessing to turn this virtual,” Connell says.

A 21st Century support system Bailey said her dad needs now more than ever.

“To live in a community that you know you are so loved is huge,” Bailey Smith says. “Our family could not have done it without all of the help and support.”

Anyone and everyone is encouraged to do the 5K. They plan on keeping it going throughout the month of May.