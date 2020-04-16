Congressman French Hill discusses stimulus payments, loans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Congressman French Hill (R-Arkansas) joined FOX16 Good Day Thursday morning to answer questions about stimulus payments and loans provided by the CARES Act.

The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27 and is aimed at providing relief for people and businesses that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus.

It also includes a direct payment to many Americans up to $1,200 for individuals, up to $2,400 for couples and an additional $500 per child. The individual must make less than $75,000 and $150,000 for couples.

Hill said the includes people who receive Social Security, Social Security Disability and the railroad retirement plan.

Hill said 80 million Americans received their payment Wednesday. To check on your payment, click here.

It also offers student loan payments to be deferred.

Employers can also pay $5,250 for each employee to pay student loans. Rep. Hill said this is a permanent thing to help with employee retention.

There are also paycheck protection program loans. Hill said you can apply at a local bank. The person applying must be the sole proprietor, self-employed or a nonprofit with fewer than 500 employees.

