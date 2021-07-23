Conway FD warns 911 callers may have to wait due to high demand from COVID patients

CONWAY. Ark – People calling 911 in central Arkansas may have to wait for help to arrive, one local agency warns.

In a social media post published Friday, the Conway Fire Department stated callers trying to reach emergency services may experience longer wait times as an effect of hospitals being at or near capacity with a surge in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The department also said these cases are causing longer wait times for people trying to get an ambulance.

Hospitals and ambulance services are doing their best to manage the situation. — Conway Fire Department (@FireConway) July 23, 2021

Health officials have reported COVID-19 cases surging in central Arkansas, with a number of local hospitals beginning to reach capacity.

Last week, officials at UAMS said they were nearing capacity in their COVID-19 areas, and staff at Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported 11 pediatric patients in the ICU for treatment for COVID-19.

As of Friday, Arkansas had seen 372,313 total COVID-19 cases and had 13,784 active cases. There were 871 patients hospitalized due to the virus, with 159 of those patients on ventilators.