CONWAY, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson has asked hospitals to do vaccine clinics over the weekend to help the state catch up on vaccine distruibtion after snowstorms slowed down progress.

Conway Regioal has openings for those 70 and older starting Saturday.

You can make an appointment HERE or call the patient navigation center at 501-506-2747.