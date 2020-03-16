Conway Regional Medical Center opens drive-thru testing for COVID-19

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Regional Medical Center has established a drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

Here is the statement from Matt Troup, president and CEO of Conway Regional Medical Center.

“We established drive-thru testing for COVID-19 on Friday, March 13. The testing takes place outside at Conway Regional Medical Center’s West Lobby Entrance, which has been closed to the public. At this time, patient testing is directed by the patient’s healthcare provider. Patients who are screened by their physician and deemed to need testing are referred to the Conway Regional drive-thru testing site. With a lab order from their healthcare provider, a sample is collected for testing. Patients who do not have a primary care physician may contact Conway Regional at 501-329-3831 to be connected with a healthcare provider and screened for potential testing. Drive-thru testing is beneficial for both patients and healthcare workers, ensuring social distancing and lessening the risk for transmission of the virus.”

“This drive-thru testing site was established in close coordination with our medical staff, physician partners, and local primary care clinics. It is because of this strong partnership that we are able to offer our community a convenient and effective testing option that protects their safety, as well as the safety of our healthcare workers.” says Matt Troup, President and CEO of Conway Regoinal Medical Center.