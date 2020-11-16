Coronavirus in Ark.: ADH announces record-high deaths in 24-hour period, 1,308 new cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health announced a record 42 deaths were added today bringing the total to 2,225 deaths.

This is the most deaths for Arkansas in a 24 hour period due to COVID-19.

The ADH reported 1,308 new cases in a 24-hour period making the total number of cases 134,348.

Arkansas currently has 16,485 active cases and 861 hospitalized.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Washington, 161

Pulaski, 130

Benton, 70

Sebastian, 64

Craighead, 63.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“The new cases are higher than last Monday, and this may be an indication we are in for a tough week ahead. The 42 new deaths is regrettably an all-time high in a single day. While there is good news on the vaccine front this morning, we have to work together to reduce cases, hospitalizations and save lives.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories