Coronavirus in Ark.: ADH announces record-high deaths in 24-hour period, 1,308 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health announced a record 42 deaths were added today bringing the total to 2,225 deaths.
This is the most deaths for Arkansas in a 24 hour period due to COVID-19.
The ADH reported 1,308 new cases in a 24-hour period making the total number of cases 134,348.
Arkansas currently has 16,485 active cases and 861 hospitalized.
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
Washington, 161
Pulaski, 130
Benton, 70
Sebastian, 64
Craighead, 63.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“The new cases are higher than last Monday, and this may be an indication we are in for a tough week ahead. The 42 new deaths is regrettably an all-time high in a single day. While there is good news on the vaccine front this morning, we have to work together to reduce cases, hospitalizations and save lives.”