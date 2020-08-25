MALVERN, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero will give an update Tuesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon there are an additional 480 cases and 15 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 57,374 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 711 deaths.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Isaiah Joe hires agent: Hogs track-&-field great Mike Conley, Sr.
- PCSO: Remains of missing LR man found in Pulaski County
- Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson, Sec. of Health to give update on COVID-19 response in Malvern
- Five Future Predictions for Key Arkansas Recruits
- Traffic Alert: Trailer overturns, spills dirt on US Highway 67/167