Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson, Sec. of Health to give update on COVID-19 response in Malvern

MALVERN, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero will give an update Tuesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon there are an additional 480 cases and 15 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 57,374 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 711 deaths.

