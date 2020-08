MONTICELLO, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to provide an update in Monticello regarding Arkansas’ COVID-19 response on Wednesday.

Gov. Hutchinson will give Wednesday’s update from the Student Success Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

The update is expected to begin at 1:30 PM. You can watch the full update starting at 1:30 PM in the live-stream above or by clicking here.

As of Wednesday morning, Arkansas is reporting a total of 50,411 positive cases with 566 deaths.