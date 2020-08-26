Coronavirus in Arkansas: 649 new cases, 21 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 649 new cases and 21 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference in Little Rock on Wednesday.

The statewide death toll due to coronavirus is now 732. Of the 21 deaths announced Wednesday, six occurred in nursing homes and one was from a correctional facility, according to Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

There are now 5390 cases in Arkansas considered active by ADH, including:

4405 in the general community

727 in correctional facilities

258 in nursing homes

There have been 58,024 cumulative cases in Arkansas since the pandemic began.

The state reported 4378 test results on Wednesday, Hutchinson said, and Arkansas’ cumulative percent positive rate is currently 8.4 percent.

The net number of patients hospitalized with the virus fell by seven (435 total) in Arkansas on Wednesday.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

LATEST POSTS: