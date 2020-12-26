Coronavirus in Arkansas: 702 new cases reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 702 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Arkansas since yesterday.

There have been a total of 213,969 cases.

That is a combination of confirmed and probable cases.

3 new deaths have been reported.

3,441 is the current total number of reported fatalities due to COVID-19 in Arkansas.

1,059 are currently hospitalized, that is down 3 from yesterday.

173 Arkansans are on ventilators.

Active cases have dropped by 1,089, to 22,289.

“Yesterday we saw much lower case numbers across the state. This was expected, but the real test will be over the next two weeks. For all who had a more low key Christmas, thank you. Let’s all be careful over the weekend.” – Gov. Asa Hutchinson on twitter

