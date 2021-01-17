Coronavirus in Arkansas: 976 cases added to COVID-19 list by Arkansas Department of Health Sunday, vaccine doses given exceeds 137,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of Sunday, 976 more Arkansans have been added to the lists of those who have contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic.

That is a combination of 920 confirmed and 56 probable cases.

There have been 18 more deaths related to the disease.

The Arkansas Health Department reports 4,311 total deaths have occurred in Arkansas due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

3,562 of those deaths are confirmed, the other 749 are listed as probable COVID-19 deaths.

241,926 Arkansans are considered recovered.

There are now 24,887 active cases in the state.

1,271 people are hospitalized statewide, that is 21 less than yesterday’s number.

221 people are on ventilators.

Vaccinations continue to climb, with 5,233 vaccinations being given at hospitals, long-term care facilities and other medical providers in the last 24 hours, while an additional 684 doses were given through pharmacies partnering with long-term care providers.