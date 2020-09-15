Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces ADH receives 12K antigen tests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday the Arkansas Department of Health has received 12,000 antigen tests.

Governor Hutchinson said that is a two-month supply.

Hutchinson said the state has invested in 200 antigen testing machines, but haven’t had the supplies to be able to do tests across the state.

The governor said testing machines will be distributed in all the local health units across the state.

Stephanie Williams, Chief of Staff for the Arkansas Department of Health, said BD Veritor point-of-care antigen testing machines will also be sent to NYIT-Jonesboro, Arkansas Minority Health, NWA Council, as well as some critical access hospitals and small rural hospitals.

Williams said some parts of the state will have two machines.

According to Williams, there will be 40 to 50 extra machines and the Health Department will figure out where they will go.

