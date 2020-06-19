Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces payments for EMS direct care workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday the CARES Act Steering Committee approved $12,127,2000 for EMS direct care worker payments.

According to the governor, $10,106,000 was approved for payments to Emergency Medical Service workers. The funds will be distributed to the employer, who in turn distributes the payments to each employee according tot he the number of hours they’ve worked.

Hutchinson said 5,053 workers are licensed as emergency medical technicians or paramedics in Arkansas and will be eligible for the payments.

Gov. Hutchinson said these payments will be for the time period of April 5, 2020 to May 30, 2020.

State officials say $2,021,200 was approved for the employer’s FICA and retirement costs associated with the payment to the employee.

The payments for Emergency Medical Service workers is $125 a week for those who worked 20 to 39 hours a week or $250 a week to those who worked more than 40 hours a week or 150 hours in a month.

The governor said the payments have to be processed through DHS before the money goes to the employers. Hutchinson warned it will take some time.