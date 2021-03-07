Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson encouraged by decrease in new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson said he is encouraged by the continued decreasing levels of new coronavirus cases in Arkansas while still pushing state residents to get vaccinations.

More than 7,000 Arkansans received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the prior day’s report, bringing the total number doses given through state programs to 677,424.

“As we near the 1st anniversary of our 1st case, I am encouraged by another decrease in new cases,” Hutchinson said in a tweet with the new state data. “The state has administered 63% of doses received, the federal programs 42%. Get your vaccine when it’s your turn. We should not let up until we win the fight.”

The number of active cases fell below 4,000 Sunday, with the current number at 3,967. An additional 165 cases were added to the state total, which now sits at 324,818 since the start of the pandemic.

There was also 22 new COVID-19 deaths added Sunday, bringing the total number in Arkansas to 5,319.

Hutchinson was speaking with the national press about the response and plan in Arkansas earlier Sunday.

During an interview on FOX News Sunday, the governor said he would be looking for gradual transitions on lifting mask mandates and other remaining COVID-19 related restrictions in the state.