LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, Sec. of Health to give update on state’s COVID-19 response
- What happened to people who lost the presidential election?
- Striking images of businesses boarded up for Election Day in 15 major US cities
- Department of Finance General Revenue Report: All major collection categories above forecast in October
- Rock Region METRO offers free rides to the polls in Pulaski County on Election Day