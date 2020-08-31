Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Monday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
As of Monday morning, there are 60,856 total COVID-19 cases and 784 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
