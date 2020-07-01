Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 21,197 and 277 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 420 new cases and seven deaths from Tuesday.

You can watch the news conference live above.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

