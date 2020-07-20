Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to discuss COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will provide an update Monday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Monday morning, there are 33,228 total COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

The statewide face covering mandate is now in place.

