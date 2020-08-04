Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 45,381 total COVID-19 cases and 490 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 784 cases and 15 deaths since Monday.

On Monday, Governor Hutchinson announced the state had received 100 antigen testing machines that would go to public health units. The priority of these machines will be used through the K-12 educational system.

