Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 46,293 total COVID-19 cases and 508 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 912 cases and 18 deaths from Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said there are some Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and unemployment claims on hold because they are potentially fraudulent claims.

According to Preston, 27,000 PUA claims and 10,000 unemployment claims are on hold due to possible fraud.

The governor also said he received a letter that he had applied for assistance and he had not applied.

