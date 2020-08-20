Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders will give an update on the COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon.

There are an additional 549 cases and 10 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. This brings the state’s total to 54,765 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 641 deaths in the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday based on the need, the state is submitting an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order for the unemployed in Arkansas to receive $300 per week in enhanced unemployment compensation.



