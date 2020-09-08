LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Tuesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon there are an additional 294 COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths. That brings the state’s total to 66,021 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 917 deaths.
You can watch the news conference live above.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- ’21 5 Star UA commit Jersey Wolfenbarger moves up in ESPN rankings, from 18 to No. 7
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response Tuesday afternoon
- NH 16-year-old completes English Channel swim from England to France
- Slain 8-year-old girl among more than 50 shot in Chicago over Labor Day weekend
- Michigan deputy says he lied to ‘see if I could get away with it.’ He didn’t