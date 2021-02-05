Coronavirus in Arkansas: State administers 85,000 vaccine doses for week as active cases continue to decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Health officials are seeing declines in active cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as vaccination efforts continue to ramp up around the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,824 additional COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths on Friday.

That brings the state’s total to 304,723 total cases and 5,050 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of active cases dropped by 48 to 16,944. There are 808 Arkansans fighting the virus from a hospital bed, while the number of Arkansans on ventilators dropped by one to 144.

The week ended with continued increases in vaccination efforts, with an additional 21,964 vaccinations happening under state direction and another 492 happening in Arkansas under federal programs.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that the increases in vaccinations drove the week’s number to more than 85,000 but reminded residents of the importance of continued diligence.

“We are continuing to increase our vaccine administration efforts across the state, with over 22,000 reported yesterday. This week, we have seen over 85,000 doses administered, which is an increase of nearly 30%,” Hutchinson said. “It’s critical each of us follow department of health guidance this weekend to protect ourselves, our friends, and our families.”