Coronavirus in Arkansas: State sees 1,715 additional cases, 30 deaths Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health reports there were 1,715 additional cases and 30 deaths added Wednesday.
According to the Department of Health’s website, there have been 137,617 total COVID-19 cases and 2,275 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to ADH, there are 16,577 active cases.
ADH officials report there are 893 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, 339 in ICU and 142 on ventilators.
