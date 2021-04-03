Coronavirus in Arkansas: Vaccinations grow for those 16 and older into the weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest update from the Arkansas Department of Health is showing continued improvement in vaccinations across Arkansas in the first week of seeing all eligible adults find a pathway toward immunity.

According to data released on Saturday, there are 217 new cases and 2 added deaths over the past 24 hours. Since the pandemic began there have been 5,641 deaths.

Of the state’s 1,819,110 vaccine doses, more than 1,234,331 doses have been administered. 352,912 people have received their first dose, while 457,778 people are fully vaccinated, of those 15,020 were done within the last day.

“There are 217 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. We saw another great day for vaccinations yesterday, with an increase of more than 29,000. The decrease in hospitalizations is also a good sign. We continue to make progress against this virus,” Hutchinson said in a Saturday Tweet.