Coronavirus update: 1,905 new cases, 16 deaths reported Saturday

COVID-19 deaths are approaching 2,000 in Hidalgo County in South Texas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 1,905 Arkansans have been added to the lists of those who have contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic.

That is a combination of 1,433 confirmed and 472 probable cases.

There have been 16 more confirmed case deaths related to the disease.

The Arkansas Health Department reports 2,337 total deaths have occurred in Arkansas due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

2,141 of those deaths are confirmed, the other 196 are listed as probable COVID-19 deaths.

123,722 Arkansans are considered recovered.

There are now 17,745 active cases in the state.

925 people are hospitalized statewide, that is 10 less than yesterday’s number.

A record 154 people are on ventilators.