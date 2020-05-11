Coroner calls for resignation of Pa. Health Secretary

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The way in which the state’s coronavirus deaths are being handled, has one Pennsylvania coroner calling for the resignation of Dr. Rachel Levine.

Last week, Monroe County Corner Thomas Yanac wrote to Governor Wolf asking for the state’s Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, to resign. Yanac says he has concerns with the way coronavirus deaths are being logged here in Pennsylvania. He says that by doing it electronically there have been miscalculations.

For example, the state is reporting 63 deaths from the virus in Monroe County and the corner says there have been 71. Incorrect death toll numbers have been an issue throughout the state during this pandemic.

Another issue brought up by the letter is the delay that electronic recording is causing families when it comes to making funeral arrangements. He says it takes days to get a permit using the current system which keeps loved ones from being able to move forward with proper disposition in a timely manner.

Dr. Levine did respond to the letter during a press conference, saying that she serves under the governor and is proud to continue to do so.

Yanac says if Dr. Levine does not step down then someone else should be directed by the state to handle coronavirus death information.