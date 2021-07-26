COVID-19 and myths about getting the vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As we see an increase in COVID-19 cases — health officials also say there are a lot of myths out there about the covid-19 vaccine.

Officials hope Arkansans will notice these myths when they’re out there.

The CDC said it can be hard sometimes to know what sources you can trust, but accurate vaccine information is critical.

Some of the most common myths that health experts have seen include:

-COVID-19 vaccines cause you to be magnetic

-It isn’t safe to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you would like to have a baby one day

-COVID-19 will alter your DNA

-Getting COVID-19 vaccine will cause you to test positive for a COVID-19 on a viral test

-COVID-19 vaccines make you sick with the virus

Officials said that none of these are true.

The CDC has made a special tab on their website to lists some of these common myths and they answer each question in depth.

To see more you can head to their website HERE.