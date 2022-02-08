LITTLE ROCK, Ark – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations stay on the downward trend in Arkansas, but state health leaders warn, now is not the time to relax.

Businesses and some school districts in the state are getting rid of mask requirements as case numbers trend in favor.

Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported just over 1,350 covid hospitalizations. In a tweet, Governor Asa Hutchinson said that’s down more than 20 percent from last week.

UAMS is also reporting a downward trend in hospitalizations. Officials say they have about 65 COVID-19 patients in beds, compared to its peak of 99 in January.

“The hospitalizations right now are still very high, they’re about as high as last August when we had our Delta surge,” said Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health.

Health leaders say they’re fearful too many have their eye on the finish line and are giving up safety practices used for the last two years.

“You know when you’ve got a mule pulling a cart down the street and they’ve got blinders on? That’s what I see people doing. They’re putting blinders on and ignoring the fact that numbers are down but 65 people at UAMS with COVID is not a low number,” said UAMS Internal Medicine professor Robert Hopkins.

The Arkansas Department of Health says it believes Arkansas has hit its peak of the Omicron Variant, but leaders say there is still work to be done.

“When you hit the peak of the surge, you’re just halfway there,” Dillaha said.

Dillaha says that means masks and social distancing should stay, at least for now.

“We’re not out of the woods just yet. Things are better but better doesn’t mean gone,” Hopkins said.

In the future, Dillaha suggests wearing a mask when the state is experiencing a surge like it is now.