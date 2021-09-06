COVID-19 in Arkansas: 13 deaths, active cases drop by more than 1,600

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas saw a slight decrease across hospital metrics for COVID-19 for the state as active cases saw a huge dip in the last 24 hours going into Labor Day.

The ADH also reports the state saw 937 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 464,732 and active cases dropped by 1,668 to bring the total count to 21,675.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 13 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 7,070.

Hospitalizations from the virus decreased by 3 patients to 1,220 currently in the state. The ADH figures also showed there are 17 fewer patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the current total at 320.

More than 2,914 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours, and the number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 1,908 to 1,251,620, with the number of residents partially immunized continuing to slide, now sitting at 326,091.

Gov. Hutchinson released a statement regarding the new numbers: