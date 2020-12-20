COVID-19 in Arkansas: 1,536 cases, 46 deaths added Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the Arkansas Department of Health say there were 1,536 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths added Sunday.

1,536 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have been added in today’s update. Visit our interactive dashboard later today for more information: https://t.co/M5BsgcTx8M pic.twitter.com/MLHdaOGlqy — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) December 20, 2020

According to ADH, 1,316 of the cases added Sunday are confirmed cases and 220 are considered probable cases.

The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski (191), Benton (169), Washington (149), Faulkner (67) and Craighead (57).

Out of the deaths added Sunday, 21 are from confirmed cases and 25 are from probable cases.

ADH officials say there have been 201,650 COVID-19 cases and 3,237 deaths in Arkansas since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 23,001 active COVID-19 cases in the state, which is a decrease of 65 from Saturday.

According to ADH officials, there are 1,057 hospitalized in the state due to the virus, which is a decrease of four from Saturday.

ADH officials say there are 170 people on ventilators in the state because of the virus, which is down seven from the previous day.

There were 12,172 PCR tests and 1,235 antigen tests completed Saturday.