COVID-19 in Arkansas: 2,200+ new cases reported as hospitalizations continue to rise

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,212 new cases making a total of 161,521 cases.
1,088 hospitalization an increase of 14 from Tuesday. This is a record high number again for Arkansas.
186 on ventilators, which is down 9 from Tuesday
10 deaths were added today for a total of 2,522.
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
Pulaski, 258,
Benton, 166
Washington, 158
Craighead, 119
Faulkner, 84
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“I expected the return to higher case numbers today, and all indications are that the number will continue to be high through the week. With COVID-19 virus in every area of the state (and nation), we need to double our efforts to follow public health guidelines.”