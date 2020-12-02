COVID-19 in Arkansas: 2,200+ new cases reported as hospitalizations continue to rise

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,212 new cases making a total of 161,521 cases.

1,088 hospitalization an increase of 14 from Tuesday. This is a record high number again for Arkansas.

186 on ventilators, which is down 9 from Tuesday

10 deaths were added today for a total of 2,522.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 258,

Benton, 166

Washington, 158

Craighead, 119

Faulkner, 84

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“I expected the return to higher case numbers today, and all indications are that the number will continue to be high through the week. With COVID-19 virus in every area of the state (and nation), we need to double our efforts to follow public health guidelines.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories