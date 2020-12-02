COVID-19 in Arkansas: 2,200+ new cases reported as hospitalizations continue to rise

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,212 new cases making a total of 161,521 cases.

1,088 hospitalization an increase of 14 from Tuesday. This is a record high number again for Arkansas.

186 on ventilators, which is down 9 from Tuesday

10 deaths were added today for a total of 2,522.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 258,

Benton, 166

Washington, 158

Craighead, 119

Faulkner, 84

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: