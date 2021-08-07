COVID-19 in Arkansas: Record number of 271 Arkansans currently on ventilators due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A record number of Arkansans are on ventilators as a result of COVID-19 according to Saturday’s COVID-19 data.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 271 Arkansans are now on ventilators, which is up 17 from Friday’s report. 268 ventilators were in use on January 11th, at the height of the winter surge of COVID-19 hospital admissions.

2,633 new cases have been added to the 402,908 total since the start of the pandemic.

There are 1,184 new active cases, making the new active total 23,900.

21 deaths have been reported, with six more people having been hospitalized.

13,201 more vaccine doses were given in the past day.

4,792 more people are now fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,092,756, and 4035 are partially vaccinated bringing that up to 335,261, according to the ADH.