COVID-19 in Arkansas: 34 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,450 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials report 1,450 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 34 deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The state Department of Health on Sunday reported a total of 185,702 cases and 2,945 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

There were 1,057 people hospitalized in Arkansas with the virus Sunday, 14 fewer than Saturday.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show that nearly 16% of coronavirus tests in Arkansas have come back positive over the last seven days. The true number of infections in Arkansas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested.