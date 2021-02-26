COVID-19 in Arkansas: 516 cases reported in 24-hours as state begins to lift some regulations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas delivered more than 20,000 doses of the COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours as active cases decreased from Thursday’s report.

Governor Asa Hutchinson on Friday morning announced that emergency orders covering the response to COVID-19 in Arkansas would be extended into March while also lifting some regulations

The state’s mask mandate will remain in place through March 31, though Hutchinson outlined a plan where the mandate could be lifted if positive tests number remain under certain levels.

“As we changed our public health directives to guidance, we must remain vigilant in taking personal responsibility by wearing a mask, washing our hands, and watching our distance,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 516 new cases for a total of 318,638 cases.

There are 4,479 active cases, 504 hospitalized, which is down 18 from Thursday; 98 on ventilators, which is down 10 from Thursday.

10 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,407.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are

Pulaski, 75

Benton, 54

Sebastian, 28

Washington, 25

Garland, 20.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: