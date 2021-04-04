COVID-19 in Arkansas: 84 new cases, active cases decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 numbers for Sunday, April, 4th. Gov. Hutchinson notes that we should be encouraged by the numbers week to week and he said he believes the efforts to beat the pandemic are working.

The ADH reported 84 new cases for a total of 331,054 cases.

The ADH reported 1,732 active cases, which is down 17 from Saturday. 145 hospitalized, which is up 3 from Tuesday; 24 on ventilators, which is down 1 from Saturday.

2 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,643.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases

Benton, 12

Pulaski, 12

Washington, 12

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: