COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases and hospitalizations continue to trend down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Data released Friday continues to show a decline in the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, as well as in the number of hospitalizations from the virus.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that the active case count went down by 23 to 7,667, while the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped by 30 to 563.

In total, there were 739 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 501,518.

Officials reported 267 patients requiring ICU treatment, a 24-hour decrease of 10, and 175 patients on ventilators, a decrease of two.

The state also reported 28 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 7,810.

“The current trend continues as active cases have fallen over the past several weeks, but we continue to see hundreds of new cases each day,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet sharing the data. “Getting vaccinated is the best way we can limit the impact of COVID-19 and reduce the disruption of quarantines.”

Children 10 and under were the group with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours with 227. No other demographic group had more than 98 new cases.

An additional 6,958 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. There are now Arkansans 1,356,698 fully immunized from the virus, with another 288,124 state residents with partial immunity.