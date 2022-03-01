LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Tuesday shows that active cases are seeing their lowest point since November 15 of 2021.

Since the latest update by the state on Monday, the number of active cases fell by 452 to 4,887. The data showed 693 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 820,677.

Tuesday’s update also showed a higher number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Arkansas at 10,579 which is an increase of 55 since Monday.

The ADH data reported 449 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a drop of six since Monday. The figures also showed 80 patients on ventilators, an increase of five in the last 24 hours and 144 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, which is a drop of four in the last 24 hours.

The ADH also reported 1,841 new vaccine doses being given out since Monday’s report. There are now 1,567,317 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 370,959 who are partially immunized.