COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue 12-day fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas has seen 12 straight days of falling active cases as hospital numbers have slightly decreased over the last 7 days according to data reported by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH reported that the active case count decreased by 213 to 13,501. This is the lowest the state’s active case numbers have been since July 22.

Health officials also reported that hospitalizations from the virus decreased by 11 to 956 in the last 24 hours. There were 414 patients requiring ICU treatment, a 24-hour decrease of 2, and 254 patients on ventilators, a decrease of 2.

In total, the state reported 1,540 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 489,856.

Adults 25-34 were the group with the newest cases in the last 24 hours with 219. They are followed closely behind by patients aged 11-17 with 218 new cases.

The state also reported 20 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 7,548.

More than 5,119 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours, and the number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 2,818 to 1,319,004, The number of residents partially immunized continued its fall and now sits at 298,696.

Gov. Hutchinson released a statement regarding the newly reported data from Thursday: