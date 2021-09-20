COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue decline, 37 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas continues to see a decline in active cases of COVID-19 according to reports from the Arkansas Department of Health, as hospitalizations remain steady across the state.

The ADH reported that the active case count decreased by 770 to 15,004 in data released Monday. In total, the state reported 396 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 485,452.

Health officials reported that hospitalizations from the virus increased by 12 to 1,027 in the last 24 hours. There were 440 patients requiring ICU treatment, a 24-hour decrease of five. The ADH figures showed no change in the number of patients with COVID-19 on ventilators in the last day, keeping that total at 289.

The ADH data also reported 37 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 7,482. The daily increase Monday was the highest in the last 13 days.

Adults 25-34 were the group with the newest cases in the last 24 hours with 68. They are followed closely behind by patients aged 45-54 with 62 new cases.

More than 2,596 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours, and the number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 1,587 to 1,307,631, The number of residents partially immunized continued its fall and now sits at 302,732.