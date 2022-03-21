LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Monday shows that active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas are continuing their downward trajectory.

The ADH data shows the number of active cases fell by 92 to 1,425. The data showed 781 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 831,091.

Monday’s update also showed 11,114 deaths attributed to COVID-19 which is an increase of 14 since Sunday.

The ADH data also reported 161 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a drop of seven since Sunday. The figures also showed 40 patients on ventilators, which has seen no change in the last 24 hours and 61 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, which is an increase of one in the last 24 hours.

The ADH also reported 173 new vaccine doses being given out since Sunday’s report. There are now 1,575,398 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 371,131 who are partially immunized.