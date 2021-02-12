COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue lowering trend, 47,000 new doses delivered to state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas delivers more than 9,000 more vaccines in the last 24 hours and active cases decline for the 8th straight day.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 565 new cases for a total of 311,608.

There are 12,573 active cases, 712 hospitalized, which is unchanged from Thursday, and 123 on ventilators, which is up 6 from Thursday.

13 new deaths were added Friday, for a total of 5,212

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases

Pulaski, 81

Washington, 61

Benton, 54

Sebastian, 35

Crawford and Saline, 29 each.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: