LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Wednesday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is seeing a continued uptick.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 8,468 active cases of the virus Wednesday, an increase of 124 from the previous day. There were 812 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 857,119 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed an increase of 15 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 193. The number of patients on ventilators decreased by four to 11, while 32 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down nine from the previous day.

Health officials reported two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,552.

In the last 24 hours, 1,405 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,620,147, with another 286,065 being partially immunized.