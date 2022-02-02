LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows a steady decline in active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Data from ADH shows the total number of active cases in the state fell by 3,682 in just 24 hours, making that number 53,710. The figures show there have now been 786,010 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 4,614.

The ADH also reported there are 1,675 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, falling by 36 from the day before. The figures show 246 patients currently on ventilators, four more than the previous day.

The data reported on Sunday shows there are now 9,690 Arkansans who have died because of COVID-19, an increase of 23 from the previous day.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 4,290 doses of the vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, changing the total number of doses given to 3,890,144. There are now 1,547,263 Arkansans who are fully immunized and 372,221 partially immunized.