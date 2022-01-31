LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continued their steady decline Monday, with new data from the Arkansas Department of Health showing a drop of over 30,000 active cases in the last week.

Since the latest update by the state on Friday, the number of active cases fell by 11,684 to 63,304. The data showed 8,698 new cases reported since Friday, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 776,759.

The ADH data reported 1,715 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a drop of five since Friday. The figures also showed 503 ICU cases, an increase of two, with 250 patients currently on ventilators, up nine from Friday.

Monday’s update also showed an increase of 12 in the number of Arkansans who have died because of COVID-19, driving that total to 9,628.

Governor Asa Hutchinson noted that the declines in active cases and relatively low new case count for a three-day period were good indications for the state but still encouraged state residents to get vaccinated.

“Steady decline in active cases and lower new cases continue to show us moving in the right direction, but we still have work to do on the vaccination front,” the governor wrote on social media. “Let’s all do our part.”

ADH also reported that over the weekend 7,444 new doses being given out since Friday’s report. There are now 1,544,804 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 372,308 who are partially immunized.