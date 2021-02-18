COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue to decline as weather impacts testing and vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Weather continues to impact testing and vaccination numbers as active cases continue to decline.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 253 new cases for a total of 314,445.

There are 7,323 active cases; 625 hospitalized, which is up 23 from Wednesday; 107 on ventilators, which is down 1 from Wednesday.

10 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,323

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Washington, 42;

Benton, 37;

Sebastian, 20;

Pulaski, 16

Garland, Independence with 10 each.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: